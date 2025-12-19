GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence, a public charter school in Georgetown known as BASSE, has been placed on formal review by the Delaware Department of Education due to concerns related to enrollment, finances and organizational operations.
Secretary of Education Cindy Marten, with the assent of the State Board of Education, initiated the formal review. The review is a lawful investigation to determine whether a charter school is complying with the terms of its charter, according to the DDE. The process may include on-site visits, inspections of educational records and other documents, and interviews with parents, school employees and others familiar with the school’s operations and academic programs.
Chantalle Ashford, Lead Educator at BASSE, told CoastTV that the review will help determine how they can increase enrollment, financial viability and better recruitment. With the school being funded by the state, more students would equate to more funding from the state. Ashford said that they "look forward to growing as a school" through this process.
BASSE opened in fall 2024 and serves students in grades sixth through ninth, with plans to expand to 10th grade next school year, said DDE. The school was founded as a tuition-free public charter school, accepting students from Kent and Sussex counties. The school is named in honor of Bryan Stevenson, a Delaware native and nationally recognized civil rights attorney. The school was founded by the current District 20 representative, Alonna Berry.
An initial meeting and report are scheduled for Jan. 12, 2026.