SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Incumbent Republican state Rep. Bryan Shupe has won the general election for Delaware House District 36, defeating Democrat Andrew Gorlich. Shupe won with 5,220 votes, while Gorlich received 4,463 votes.
House District 36 includes Milford and portions of Milton and Georgetown.
Shupe, a Milford native, has served in the Delaware House of Representatives since 2018. Before joining the General Assembly, he served on the Milford City Council and as the city's mayor.
Shupe graduated from Milford High School and earned a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Delaware.
Before entering state politics, Shupe founded Milford Live, a community-focused online news outlet. He and his wife, Sherry, also opened FurBaby Boutique & Doggie Daycare in downtown Milford.
During his four years as mayor, Shupe was involved in several economic development projects, including the creation of the Bayhealth Sussex Campus, the expansion of Nemours pediatric services into Sussex County and the redevelopment of the former Milford Hospital property.
Outside his legislative responsibilities, Shupe serves on the Delaware Boys & Girls Club Board of Trustees and the Milton Theatre Board of Directors. He also volunteers with the Milford School District and Downtown Milford Inc.
During his time in office, Shupe has focused on education, economic development and health care access. His legislative priorities include expanding career opportunities for high school students and increasing the availability of skilled nurses and primary care physicians in Delaware.
Shupe has also served on several House committees, including Education, Health and Human Development, Economic Development, Banking, Insurance and Commerce, and Judiciary.