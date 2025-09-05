MILTON, Del. — The Milton Chamber of Commerce has confirmed the resignations of Executive Director Jessica Velazquez-Schlegel and Board President Aaron Rogers.
Velazquez-Schlegel, who took the executive director role in early 2025, is departing to pursue a career in public education, according to a statement posted by the Chamber. Rogers, who served as board president for two years, cited a need to focus on his family but will continue to be involved as a Chamber member.
The leadership changes come after community concerns related to the cancellation of two anticipated community events: Bargains on the Broadkill, which was called off due to weather concerns, and the Horseshoe Crab Festival, which was canceled earlier this year
The Chamber's announcement praised both leaders for their dedication and service.
“Both served the Chamber with honor and played a vital role in shaping our organization through their unwavering dedication to our members,” the board wrote. “We express our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude for the time, energy, and effort both Jessica and Aaron devoted to our organization.”
As the Chamber works through its leadership transition, it is moving ahead with plans for future events. Wicked Weekend is scheduled for Oct. 25 at Milton Memorial Park, and Holly Fest will take place Dec. 13 at various downtown locations.
Community members are encouraged to stay connected via the Chamber’s website and Facebook page, and those interested in volunteering or joining the Chamber can reach out by email.