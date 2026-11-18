OCEAN CITY, Md. – Longtime Ocean City Beach Patrol Captain Butch Arbin will transition into a full-time, year-round position as part of a restructuring of the department.
The Town of Ocean City announced Wednesday that the change is expected to take effect in February 2027.
The restructuring follows the death of longtime Beach Patrol Lieutenant Ward Kovacs. The town said it reviewed the department's leadership structure with a focus on strengthening year-round operations, creating professional development opportunities and planning for future leadership.
Under the new structure, the existing full-time lieutenant position will become a part-time role with expanded seasonal and off-season hours.
The lieutenant position will provide an opportunity for an experienced Beach Patrol professional to take on additional leadership responsibilities while maintaining other professional commitments.
The town said the position will include opportunities to gain experience in recruitment, budgeting, operational planning and other management functions.
City Manager Terry McGean said the restructuring is intended to build on the foundation established by Kovacs and other members of the Beach Patrol while preparing future leaders.
Arbin said one of his priorities in the expanded role will be ensuring the next generation of leaders has the training, experience and support needed to succeed.
The town anticipates beginning the recruitment process for the restructured lieutenant position in early 2027. Additional information about the position and application process will be released later.