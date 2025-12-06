BRANDYWINE - Hundreds of pets across the region will be looking for homes for the holidays during the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s December Mega Adoption Event. The event will take place Dec. 13 and 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at BVSPCA locations. Dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will be available for a reduced adoption fee of $35.
BVSPCA says all participating shelters will honor the $35 adoption fee, which BVSPCA says includes a microchip, spay/neuter services and current vaccinations. Adopters should bring appropriate leashes, collars or carriers, valid ID and the adoption fee. Outdoor meet-and-greets will be available for dogs already in the home.
Participating locations include BVSPCA campuses in West Chester, Plymouth Meeting and Lancaster, Pa.; New Castle, Dover and Georgetown, Del.; the BVSPCA’s new Washington, D.C., locations; and partner organizations such as the Animal Adoption Center in New Jersey and the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area. Additional participants include Animal Rescue League of Berks County, Humane Animal Partners, Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center and Faithful Friends Animal Society.