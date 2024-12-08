DELMARVA - Hundreds of pets across Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey will be seeking forever homes during the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s December Mega Adoption Event. The event will take place on Dec. 14 and 15, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at all BVSPCA locations and participating regional shelters.
Last year’s Mega Adoption Event set a record with 1,141 adoptions over the weekend, including 579 dogs and 560 cats. Dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will be available for adoption at a reduced fee of $35, which includes microchipping, spay/neuter services and vaccinations.
A limited number of Fast Passes, granting early access at 10 a.m., will be available at select BVSPCA locations. Adopters are encouraged to bring a leash and collar or carrier and should be prepared for outdoor meet-and-greets for canine introductions.