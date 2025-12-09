CAMBRIDGE, Md. -The City of Cambridge announced it has received a $99,735 grant from the Maryland Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy. The funding comes through the Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program, the leading federal source for local criminal justice support.
The grant will be used by the Cambridge Police Department to expand its Safety through Technology, Education and Partnerships (S.T.E.P.) program, a multi-layered initiative designed to reduce violent crime and improve community safety. The program integrates advanced technology, targeted enforcement, and youth outreach to address crime where it occurs most.
Cambridge Police Chief Justin Todd expressed gratitude for the funding, noting that it directly supports the department’s ongoing efforts to build safer neighborhoods. “The CPD is grateful for this generous grant from the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy, which demonstrates its ongoing support of CPD’s work to reduce crime and build community trust,” Todd said.
According to the city, S.T.E.P. focuses on at-risk youth, violent crime hotspots, and strategies that support long-term community well-being. Funding from the Byrne JAG grant will allow Cambridge Police to:
Purchase, install, and maintain automated license plate readers (ALPRs) and surveillance cameras in areas with elevated crime rates.
Train officers in the lawful and ethical use of emerging police technologies.
Conduct directed overtime patrols in high-crime neighborhoods.
Provide structured youth mentorship and recreational programming in partnership with New Beginnings Youth and Family Services — including leadership training, conflict resolution, and decision-making skills