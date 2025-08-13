CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Cambridge Police spent two days cracking down on dangerous drivers in the city. Over the 48 hours between Aug. 11 and 12, police made 35 traffic stops, issued 15 traffic citations and 48 traffic warnings.
All of this was part of what CPD called a "proactive traffic enforcement initiative." The goal, according to the department, is to promote education, deter bad driving and create a safer environment for the people of Cambridge. The two-day initiative was the result of increased safety complaints from the community.
Along with all the traffic citations and warnings, 11 parking tickets were also handed out. Officers say they even conducted a K9 sniff of a car for drugs, conducted one field interview and arrested one person on a warrant.