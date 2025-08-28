CAMBRIDGE, Md. — A fire damaged a two-story home in Cambridge on Wednesday morning, displacing five people. An investigation is now being conducted.
According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office, the fire started around 10:18 a.m. at a single-family home on the 1100 block of Race Street.
The people who live in the home were able to evacuate safely. No injuries were reported.
Officials estimate the fire caused $150,000 in damage to the structure and $100,000 to its contents. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.
Investigators said the fire started on the outside of the home, but the cause is unclear.
Deputy State Fire Marshals ask anyone with information about the fire to call their office at 410-713-3780.