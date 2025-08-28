Cambridge fire

$150,000 in damages reported after a Cambridge fire. (Courtesy: Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office)

CAMBRIDGE, Md. — A fire damaged a two-story home in Cambridge on Wednesday morning, displacing five people. An investigation is now being conducted.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office, the fire started around 10:18 a.m. at a single-family home on the 1100 block of Race Street.

The people who live in the home were able to evacuate safely. No injuries were reported.

Officials estimate the fire caused $150,000 in damage to the structure and $100,000 to its contents. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

Investigators said the fire started on the outside of the home, but the cause is unclear. 

Deputy State Fire Marshals ask anyone with information about the fire to call their office at 410-713-3780.

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Charlie Sokaitis moved to Delmarva to help kick off the morning news broadcast at CoastTV with CoastTV News Today and CoastTV News Midday in 2021. He's been a journalist since graduating from the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 2004.

