The mayor says that videos or photos "of any perceived inappropriate actions or behaviors by ICE Agents" should be emailed to her at Lcephas@choosecambridge.com.

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Cambridge city officials and police confirmed they were unaware of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity that reportedly took place in Cambridge on Aug. 5.

Mayor Lajan Cephas said in a post that her office was informed of the enforcement activity only after it happened. She said she has contacted the office of Rep. Andy Harris about this.

"We request that you do not initiate any engagement with ICE Agents. Your freedom and safety is my priority in THIS moment." said Cephas.

In a separate post, Chief Justin R. Todd of the Cambridge Police Department said police had “no knowledge of what type of enforcement efforts were taking place and were not aware of or part of any type of enforcement action involving ICE or any other agency.”

