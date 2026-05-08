CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Cambridge Mayor Lajan Cephas Bey has temporarily stepped away from her duties as mayor for health reasons.
According to the city, the Charter of the City of Cambridge, Cephas Bey notified the city that she is temporarily unable to “discharge the powers and duties of the Office of Mayor.” Those duties now fall to the city's Commission President Sputty Cephas until Cephas Bey returns.
"I expect this temporary inability to last approximately two to three weeks," Cephas Bey said.
If Cephas is unavailable for a meeting during that time, Mayor Cephas Bey designated Commissioner Brian Roche to preside over Cambridge Commission meetings.
City officials said Cephas Bey will notify City Manager Glenn Steckman when she has recovered and is ready to resume her duties as mayor.