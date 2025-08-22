Cambridge police arrest 20-year-old in drug investigation

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - According to the Cambridge Police Department, officers with the Patrol Division, K9 Unit and P.A.C.E. Unit executed a search and seizure warrant on 20-year-old Nasir Dewayne Demby at about 9:55 a.m. on Aug. 21.
Police said the warrant followed an investigation by the P.A.C.E. Unit into suspected drug distribution in the area of Pine Street and Cross Street during July and August. Investigators said the probe began after community members complained about ongoing drug activity.
Officers said Demby was stopped while driving in the 700 block of Race Street. During the stop, police said they found a quantity of controlled dangerous substances on him.
Demby was arrested, processed at the Cambridge Police Department and later turned over to the Dorchester County Department of Corrections, according to police. Authorities said he is being held without bond.
Police said Demby is charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics and possession of a controlled dangerous substance other than cannabis.