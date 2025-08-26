CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Cambridge Police Department carried out a proactive traffic enforcement initiative on Aug. 25 in response to growing concerns from residents and city leaders about traffic and parking violations across the city.
Officers conducted 55 traffic stops involving cars, bicycles, and scooters. These stops resulted in a total of 75 citations and warnings issued for various violations.
In addition to traffic enforcement, officers made one arrest for felony possession of controlled dangerous substances and issued one civil citation for underage possession of cannabis. Units assigned to the enforcement also assisted patrol officers with multiple service calls during the operation.
Police officials said the initiative is part of an ongoing effort to educate the public, deter unsafe driving behaviors and enhance quality of life for Cambridge residents.
“These results are in addition to the daily efforts of our patrol officers,” the department said in a statement. “We remain committed to ensuring Cambridge is a safer place for everyone.”