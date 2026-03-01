Camp Ocean Pines registration opens in March for Summer 2026

OCEAN PINES, Md. - Registration for summer 2026 Camp Ocean Pines will open next month, with Ocean Pines residents able to sign up March 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration for non-residents opens March 9 during the same hours.
The camp is open to children ages 4 to 12 and runs June 15 through Aug. 21, operating weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., according to Ocean Pines.
Weekly fees are $195 for residents and $220 for non-residents. A special Mid Summer Madness week, featuring daily field trips, carries higher fees, says Ocean Pines.
Initial registration requires payment for the first week of camp plus a $25 non-refundable deposit per camper, per session, along with required forms and documentation.
The Ocean Pines association says the documents required for registration include:
- All forms included in the registration packet
- Proof of residency
- Immunization records (for out-of-country attendees only)