Camp Ocean Pines registration opens in March for Summer 2026

Camp Ocean Pines opens registration in March for its 2026 summer program for children ages 4 to 12. 

OCEAN PINES, Md. - Registration for summer 2026 Camp Ocean Pines will open next month, with Ocean Pines residents able to sign up March 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration for non-residents opens March 9 during the same hours.

The camp is open to children ages 4 to 12 and runs June 15 through Aug. 21, operating weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., according to Ocean Pines.

Weekly fees are $195 for residents and $220 for non-residents. A special Mid Summer Madness week, featuring daily field trips, carries higher fees, says Ocean Pines.

Initial registration requires payment for the first week of camp plus a $25 non-refundable deposit per camper, per session, along with required forms and documentation.

 The Ocean Pines association says the documents required for registration include:

  • All forms included in the registration packet
  • Proof of residency
  • Immunization records (for out-of-country attendees only)

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

Recommended for you