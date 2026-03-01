CAMP Rehoboth to celebrate 25th Women’s+ FEST in April

REHOBOTH, Del. - CAMP Rehoboth will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Women’s+ FEST with a four-day event April 9 through April 12 in Rehoboth Beach.
Organizers say the annual festival will feature nationally known entertainers, community activities, sports events, a live auction and a tribute to the late Christine Havrilla, making it one of the largest events of its kind in the Mid-Atlantic region.
According to CAMP Rehoboth, highlights include a Friday night showcase with comedy and live music, a silver-themed anniversary dance Saturday at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center and a farewell party on Sunday.
Additional events will take place throughout the weekend at venues across Rehoboth Beach, they say, with more activities being added.