CAMP Rehoboth to celebrate 25th Women’s+ FEST in April

REHOBOTH, Del. - CAMP Rehoboth will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Women’s+ FEST with a four-day event April 9 through April 12 in Rehoboth Beach.

Organizers say the annual festival will feature nationally known entertainers, community activities, sports events, a live auction and a tribute to the late Christine Havrilla, making it one of the largest events of its kind in the Mid-Atlantic region.

According to CAMP Rehoboth, highlights include a Friday night showcase with comedy and live music, a silver-themed anniversary dance Saturday at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center and a farewell party on Sunday.

Additional events will take place throughout the weekend at venues across Rehoboth Beach, they say, with more activities being added. 

Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

