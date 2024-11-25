REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - CAMP Rehoboth invites the community to honor World AIDS Day with a service and special programming on Sunday, Dec. 1.
The day’s events will begin with a candlelight procession from CAMP Rehoboth to All Saints’ Church on Olive Avenue at 5:30 p.m., followed by a multi-faith and secular service at 6 p.m. A reception will be held afterward in the church’s parish hall.
As part of the commemoration, CAMP Rehoboth will display a portion of the AIDS Quilt pictured, at All Saints’ Church. The quilt, serves as a reminder of lives lost to AIDS. It will be available to see on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Monday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Services on Sunday include an 8 a.m. service, a 10 a.m. service, and the World AIDS Day service with music by the ALLIANCE singers of the CAMP Rehoboth Chorus. This year’s World AIDS Day theme, “Collective Action: Sustain and Accelerate HIV Progress,” underscores the importance of continued efforts in the fight against HIV/AIDS, says Camp Rehoboth.
Community members can submit names of loved ones lost to AIDS to be read during the Sunday evening service at camprehoboth.org/worldaidsday.