LEWES, Del. - The Lewes tennis courts, located in Canalfront Park on Front Street, will be closed starting Oct. 17 for repairs.
Earlier this year, the city says the court was vandalized by someone riding an electric bike. The rider left tire marks along the property.
The repairs taking place now will focus on fixing those damages as well as the mechanism that raises and lowers the nets. Parks and Marina Manager Janet Reeves is hopeful the work will be completed quickly.
"As usual, we alternate use by pickleball players and tennis players, so that schedule will continue. We're hoping to have the courts back open on Saturday." said Reeves.
The courts closed in August of 2023 when they were resurfaced for both tennis and pickleball performance. Updates on the court's condition will be posted to the city website.