LEWES, Del. - Cape Henlopen State Park said it will not intervene with an osprey chick on a nest platform in the park, after people who have been following the bird's condition through the park's webcam, expressed concern for it.
Observers of the chick have expressed concern over spread out feedings from its parents. However, park staff said they evaluated the situation and determined that taking action could create a greater risk to the chick than leaving it undisturbed.
According to the park, the chick is nearing fledging age, when a young bird has grown feathers and is learning to fly.
Park staff believe it is possible the adult ospreys are spacing out feedings to encourage the bird's independence and willingness to take its first flight.
“Given the bird’s age and size, it is very near fledging,” said Richard Julian, interpretive programs manager at Cape Henlopen State Park. “As of the afternoon of 7/31, staff have witnessed multiple feedings, with a parent returning to the nest only for a short time before leaving the chick to feed. We hope this is a good sign that we may see our first fledgling from our Osprey nest in a couple of years at Cape Henlopen.”
The park previously said limited or discontinued feedings have been a known issue among osprey pairs in the region. Staff also said attempting to access the nest platform at this stage could startle the chick, causing it to fledge prematurely and increasing the chance it could be hurt.
Park staff said they will continue monitoring the chick and remain hopeful it will successfully take its first flight in the coming days.