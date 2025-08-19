LEWES, Del. - The Cape May-Lewes Ferry is bringing back its popular zoo excursion package this fall. It offers families a chance to combine a cruise across the Delaware bay with a visit to the Cape May County Zoo.
The package will return for select Mondays in September and October 2025. It includes round-trip travel on the ferry, shuttle service to and from the zoo, and admission into the park. The Cape May County Zoo is home to more than 550 animals.
“We are delighted to bring back this fantastic family adventure,” said Heath Gehrke, director of ferry operations at the Delaware River and Bay Authority. “The Cape May County Park and Zoo is a world-class attraction, and our excursion package makes it easier than ever for families to enjoy a day of discovery.”
The excursions will be Sept. 8, Sept. 22 and Oct. 6. The ferry leaves Lewes at 8:45 a.m. and returns from Cape May back in Lewes at 7:25 p.m.
Tickets cost $30 for 14 and older, $17 for kids ages 6 to 13, and $12 for kids under 6. Delaware River and Bay Authority says reservations are strongly recommended as it fills up fast.