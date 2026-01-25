Ferry

LEWES, Del. - The Cape May-Lewes Ferry has canceled several scheduled departures for Jan. 25 and Jan. 26 due to winter weather conditions.

Ferry operators announced that the following departures have been canceled:

Saturday, Jan. 25:

  • Departing Cape May: 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

  • Departing Lewes: 4:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26:

  • Departing Cape May: 7 a.m.

  • Departing Lewes: 8:45 a.m.

Travelers are advised to continue checking the Cape May Lewes Ferry website for the latest schedule changes and updates as weather impacts may continue. Updates are also being shared on the ferry’s social media pages.

