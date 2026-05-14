CAPE MAY, N.J. — The Delaware River and Bay Authority has approved a revised fare schedule for the Cape May-Lewes Ferry that includes staircase pricing for vehicle reservations and expanded free travel for children during the off-season.
According to the DRBA, the fare changes going into effect in June are intended to help reduce the ferry service’s operating deficit while maintaining affordability for travelers.
“Our focus is to both reduce our operating deficit with modest fare changes but keep fares as affordable as possible - even in times of escalating fuel and operating costs - by offering discounts that encourage multiple trips, family bookings, and reserved travel,” said Heath Gehrke, director of ferry operations. “Because traveling for a vacation or visiting family are the two top reasons why people use the Cape May – Lewes Ferry, we know affordable family travel is important to our customers’ decision-making process.”
One of the biggest changes expands the period when children ages 6 to 13 can ride free. Under the updated schedule, children in that age group will travel free from October through May, extending the previous off-season benefit.
The revised fare schedule also introduces a staircase pricing model for vehicle reservations. Base fares will remain unchanged for early reservations, but prices will increase incrementally once vessel capacity reaches 50%, 75% and 90%.
Vehicle fares will also increase seasonally between $2 and $6 depending on the time of year. In addition, group and return-trip discounts will now be calculated as a fixed percentage of the base fare.
Other changes approved by the DRBA include a $2 increase for shuttle fares, along with a $2 increase to the non-refundable reservation cancellation fee and the “show-go” handling fee for drivers without reservations.
The authority estimates the revised fare schedule will generate about $1.5 million in additional annual revenue to offset operational costs.
Travelers can review the complete fare schedule and additional information about loyalty rewards and ticket expiration policies at www.CMLF.com.