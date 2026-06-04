LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Bay Ferry Service continues to be ranked among the top 10 percent of listings globally on Tripadvisor, earning the 2026 Travelers’ Choice Award.
Voted by guests, the winner is selected based on the quality and quantity of reviews by travelers over the past 12 months. This is the fifteenth year that the ferry service has received this seal of approval.
“Receiving the Travelers’ Choice Award for the fifteenth year is an incredible honor that reflects the consistent hard work of the entire ferry team,” said Heath Gehrke, Director of Ferry Operations. “Because this award is rooted entirely in guest feedback, it serves as a direct reflection of the quality and care we strive to provide on every voyage across the Delaware Bay. We are deeply grateful to our customers for sharing their journeys and for making us a top-tier destination worldwide.”
Tripadvisor is the world’s largest travel guidance program with more than 1 billion reviews and contributions. Chief Communication Officer, Laurel Greatric, congratulated the ferry. “Earning a place among the top percentage of listings globally is no small feat. It reflects the lasting impression made on travelers who took the time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience”.
The Cape May-Lewes Ferry is open year-round and states they have carried over 50 million passengers since its inception on July 1, 1964.