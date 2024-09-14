Cape Henlopen faculty recital

LEWES, Del. - Thirteen music teachers from the Cape Henlopen School District performed a special recital Thursday night with a meaningful cause: raising funds to support their student musicians. 

The teachers have been preparing for weeks, with each performing at least one piece in addition to a few duets and group songs. Marian Sunnergren, Cape Henlopen High School's choir teacher, said the teachers were excited for the event and noted that it's something they've wanted to do for a while.

Cape Henlopen School District Faculty Recital

Faculty from the Cape Henlopen School District performed in a recital on Thursday, Sept. 12. The purpose of the concert was to raise funds for district music programs and to demonstrate and perform for students and their families.

"There's a lot of classical music that the students might not usually hear during the school day," Sunnergren said. "Many of us are professionally trained musicians- instrumentalists, vocalists- and we all love to perform. This recital gives us a chance to practice what we preach and show our students, their families and the community what we can do."

Admission to the event was free, though attendees were encouraged to donate at the door. Funds will be directed to the high school's band and choir programs, which have a big year ahead; students will be taking a trip to California and new concert uniforms are being purchased. 

