Music teachers from the Cape Henlopen School District performed at a staff recital in the Cape Henlopen High School auditorium on Sept. 12. From left: Mirella Gable, Nick Greeson, Chris Burkhart and Brian Mahoney.
LEWES, Del. - Thirteen music teachers from the Cape Henlopen School District performed a special recital Thursday night with a meaningful cause: raising funds to support their student musicians.
The teachers have been preparing for weeks, with each performing at least one piece in addition to a few duets and group songs. Marian Sunnergren, Cape Henlopen High School's choir teacher, said the teachers were excited for the event and noted that it's something they've wanted to do for a while.
Faculty from the Cape Henlopen School District performed in a recital on Thursday, Sept. 12. The purpose of the concert was to raise funds for district music programs and to demonstrate and perform for students and their families.
Kait Colegrove, Juleeann Schlitter and Marian Sunnergren, all choir and general music teachers in the Cape Henlopen School District, sang during the recital's closing piece, "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy."
Nick Greeson, band teacher at the new Frederick D. Thomas Middle School, played "Carnival of Venice" on the alto saxophone while being accompanied by David Libby on piano.
Cape Henlopen High School assistant band director Elly Rolfes played "Strive to Be Happy" on marimba.
Cape Henlopen High School choir teacher Marian Sunnergren sang a very expressive version of "The Girl in 14G" about a seemingly relatable topic: moving into a new apartment and finding that your neighbors are disruptive, though the antagonists in Sunnergren's song are practicing opera and jazz.
Terry Alvey, a retired music educator from Maryland, joined the Cape district staff during Thursday's recital. She played "Prayer of St. Gregory."
Juleeann Schlitter brought Broadway to audience members with selections including "What Baking Can Do" and "She Used to Be Mine" from "Waitress."
Windsor Allen sang "Caro Mio Ben" and was accompanied by David Libby on piano.
Cape Henlopen High School band director Chris Burkhart opened the concert with "Toot Suite" for trumpet and jazz piano and also played piccolo trumpet, shown, during "Let the Bright Seraphim" from "Samson."
Elementary band teacher Mirella Gable and Thomas Middle School band teacher Nick Greeson were members of a larger group piece, "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy," that closed the recital.
David Libby accompanied the majority of the performers on piano throughout the concert.
Beacon Middle School band director Rob Barbarita played "Scaramouche."
Cape Henlopen School District teachers were all smiles after their inaugural faculty recital, held Thursday night in the Cape Henlopen High School auditorium.
"There's a lot of classical music that the students might not usually hear during the school day," Sunnergren said. "Many of us are professionally trained musicians- instrumentalists, vocalists- and we all love to perform. This recital gives us a chance to practice what we preach and show our students, their families and the community what we can do."
Admission to the event was free, though attendees were encouraged to donate at the door. Funds will be directed to the high school's band and choir programs, which have a big year ahead; students will be taking a trip to California and new concert uniforms are being purchased.
