DOVER, Del. - Captain Theresa Claiborne will be speaking at Delaware State University's Education and Humanities Theatre on Tuesday, March 11 from 1 - 4 p.m. to present “Beyond Boundaries: Where Imagination Takes Flight."
The event, made from the collaborative efforts between DSU, the Delaware River and Bay Authority, the Delaware Department of Human Resources, and the Delaware Historical Society, will detail the historic story of Capt. Claiborne becoming the first black women to fly in the US Air Force.
Thomas J. Cook, Executive Director of the Delaware River and Bay Authority, is proud to present this event along with the other three organizations.
“Her story is one of courage, perseverance, and leadership-proving that boundaries exist only to be challenged," says Cook. "We hope that the community will join with us as we celebrate a true trailblazer and challenge ourselves to think beyond boundaries in all that we do.”
The event will explore the beginnings of Capt. Claiborne's journey from her enlisting in the US Air Force in 1981 to her first flight the following year. She later joined United Airlines as a pilot in a career that spanned from 1990 until her retirement in May 2024, achieving the title of Captain and amassing over 22,000 flight hours. Claiborne, at the time of her retirement, was one of 24 black women pilots of over 17,000 pilots employed by United Airlines.
Richard Potter, Chief Diversity Officer for the State of Delaware, is honored to help host Capt. Claiborne's courageous life story.
“Captain Claiborne’s journey inspires us to challenge the status quo and empowers the next generation to chart their own course with determination and resilience," says Potter. "Her story is a testament to the strength found in diversity and the limitless possibilities that arise when we dare to soar beyond the confines of convention.”
In addition to her achievements, Capt. Claiborne currently serves as president of Sisters of the Skies, a nonprofit dedicated to increasing black women in professional pilot careers and holds board positions with the WASP Museum and the Grand Dames of Aviation. She also holds a bachelor's degree in communications with a minor in journalism.
Following the event, Capt. Claiborne will be available to meet attendees and take photos. Admission to the event is free, but those interested are encouraged by the event organizers to register on their website.