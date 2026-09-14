SELBYVILLE, Del. — Emergency crews responded to a crash on Route 113 South in Selbyville late Sunday night after a car struck trees and caught fire.
The single-car crash was reported around 9:20 p.m.
Firefighters arrived to find the car engulfed in fire and quickly brought the fire under control.
According to the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company, an ambulance took at least one person to a local hospital. The extent of that person’s injuries was not immediately available.
Delaware State Police Trooper 2 was also called to assist at the scene.