Flames shooting upward from a car that crash into a tree on the left side of the road. A firefighter is the lower left side.

A vehicle crashed into a tree late Sunday night, September 13, 2006 on U.S. 113 in Selbyville (Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company).

SELBYVILLE, Del. — Emergency crews responded to a crash on Route 113 South in Selbyville late Sunday night after a car struck trees and caught fire.

The single-car crash was reported around 9:20 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find the car engulfed in fire and quickly brought the fire under control.

According to the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company, an ambulance took at least one person to a local hospital. The extent of that person’s injuries was not immediately available.

Delaware State Police Trooper 2 was also called to assist at the scene.

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Morning Broadcast Journalist

Matt co-anchors CoastTV News Today Monday through Friday from 5-7 a.m. and occasionally produces and anchors CoastTV News Midday at 11 a.m. He was previously the sports director at WBOC from 2015-2019.

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