Nemours

Pediatric cardiology services like those available at Nemours Children's Hospital in Wilmington are becoming available in Selbyville thanks to a Nemours clinic opening at Beebe Healthcare (photo courtesy Nemours Children's Hospital).

SELBYVILLE, Del. -A new cardiac specialty care clinic is celebrating its opening at Beebe Healthcare Selbyville. It is a partnership with Nemours Children's health.

According to Beebe, the clinic will be able to use the expertise of pediatric cardiology specialists from Nemours to care for children. Included at the clinic are imaging and diagnostic services like fetal echocardiograms and electrocardiograms.

"Access to high-quality care is critical and this new clinic gives residents in and around Selbyville the opportunity to receive leading-edge pediatric care close to home and I look forward to serving the community," said Dr. Russell Cross who is the lead physician for Nemours in Selbyville.

Beebe says that the new clinic is the only one in Sussex County offering pediatric cardiology consultations.

Tags

Locations

Morning Broadcast Journalist

Matt co-anchors CoastTV News Today Monday through Friday from 5-7 a.m. and regularly produces and anchors CoastTV News Midday at 11 a.m. He was previously the sports director at WBOC from 2015-2019.

Recommended for you