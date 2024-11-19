SELBYVILLE, Del. -A new cardiac specialty care clinic is celebrating its opening at Beebe Healthcare Selbyville. It is a partnership with Nemours Children's health.
According to Beebe, the clinic will be able to use the expertise of pediatric cardiology specialists from Nemours to care for children. Included at the clinic are imaging and diagnostic services like fetal echocardiograms and electrocardiograms.
"Access to high-quality care is critical and this new clinic gives residents in and around Selbyville the opportunity to receive leading-edge pediatric care close to home and I look forward to serving the community," said Dr. Russell Cross who is the lead physician for Nemours in Selbyville.
Beebe says that the new clinic is the only one in Sussex County offering pediatric cardiology consultations.