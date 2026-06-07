CHEER announces free June “Cruise In” Events in Milton and Greenwood

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - CHEER will host two free community “Cruise In” events this June, offering classic vehicles, live music and family-friendly activities in Milton and Greenwood.
According to CHEER, the events will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on June 10 at the Milton CHEER center and on June 25 at the Greenwood CHEER center.
The informal gatherings temporarily replace CHEER’s annual “Wheels for Meals” car show, which is on hold due to construction in Georgetown, said the group.
Visitors can enjoy a model car show, live radio broadcasts and $5 dinners that include what CHEER said is a jumbo hot dog, baked beans, chips and a drink.
“This is more for the community to come out on a summer evening, grab a bite to eat, and enjoy the rides,” CHEER CEO Beckett Wheatley said.