CHEER Celebrates 55 years of serving Sussex County

GEORGETOWN, Del. - CHEER celebrated its 55th anniversary with a festive event in Georgetown that brought together community leaders, business professionals and staff from across Sussex County.
The May 5 event, dubbed “55 on 5/5,” served as both a milestone celebration and a showcase of the partnerships that have supported CHEER’s mission to serve older adults in Sussex County.
According to CHEER, the quad-chamber mixer included members of the Bethany-Fenwick Area, Georgetown, Millsboro and Western Sussex chambers of commerce, along with CHEER employees and board members. Guests enjoyed Cinco de Mayo-themed food, music from DJ Victor of Maxima 104.1 FM and door prizes.
Throughout its 55th anniversary year in 2026, CHEER has continued to highlight programs and activities that help older adults stay active and connected.
Chief Executive Officer Beckett Wheatley thanked supporters for helping sustain the organization for more than five decades.
“We are only as strong as the neighbors who stand with us,” Wheatley said.