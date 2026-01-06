This Ties That Bind Us is sponsored by Matt The Carpet Guy.
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - CHEER is marking its 55th year of serving Sussex County seniors in 2026 by continuing to provide programs and services that support older adults through social, wellness and daily living activities.
Bingo is one of the many activities CHEER members continue to enjoy, with Diana Croteau at the Milton center serving as the caller while also participating as a member.
"I just like calling it because it makes people happy, and I just like putting smiles on people's faces, and I joke around when I play," Croteau said.
CHEER offers a wide range of services for seniors, including adult day programs, transportation and spaces for exercise and recreation.
CEO Becket Wheatley, who has been with the organization since 1994, said he has seen CHEER grow while maintaining its focus on supporting seniors.
"Our team really makes our seniors happy, and that's our goal, to keep seniors happy, healthy, independent, so they can live a better life," Wheatley said.
At the Milton CHEER Center, Director Ashlyn Elliott said she has a passion for working with the elderly community.
"I love being able to plan different activities for them. So that way, they are exercising their brain and just bettering their health," Elliott said.
For some members, the center also provides a space to socialize. Marie Phair said attending CHEER has become an important part of her day.
"It fills my day up, and I really enjoy coming here," Phair said.
As CHEER marks the milestone anniversary, the organization continues its mission of serving seniors throughout Sussex County.