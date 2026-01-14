LEWES, Del. - A 41-year-old woman from Milton is facing felony charges after Delaware State Police say she robbed a Dollar General in Lewes and was caught an hour later when her car broke down in Lincoln.
Troopers were called to the Dollar General at 1549 Savannah Road around 7 p.m. on Jan. 13 for a reported robbery. Police say a woman wearing a dark sweatshirt, white sweatpants and a mask approached two employees, implied she had a gun and demanded cash. She took money from the register and left in a blue Ford Focus with a Delaware tag.
Roughly an hour later, around 8 p.m., troopers were called to the 14000 block of Staytonville Road in Lincoln for a disabled blue Ford Focus blocking the roadway. The driver matched the description from the earlier robbery, and police identified her as Shelly Sortino.
A computer check revealed Sortino had an active capias warrant and that the license plate on her car was stolen. Troopers say further investigation confirmed she was the person involved in the robbery. Sortino was arrested without any problems.
She was taken to Troop 7 and charged with:
Robbery 1st Degree – Uses or threatens use of a dangerous instrument (felony)
Wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony (felony)
She was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 11 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $33,000 secured bond.