REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Rehoboth Beach city commissioners voted this week to standardize seasonal rules on dogs, smoking, traffic and parking by aligning them with the city’s summer schedule, officials said.
The changes create a uniform “summer” season from May 15 to Sept. 15 and an “off-season” from Sept. 16 to May 14. During the off-season, leashed dogs are allowed on the beach and boardwalk, and drivers may make left turns on 1st and 2nd streets. Smoking is permitted only in up to four designated areas during that time.
Under the updated rules, smoking, vaping and marijuana use are prohibited on the beach during the summer season, while sleeping on the beach overnight remains banned year-round.
Commissioners also approved overnight parking restrictions from midnight to 6 a.m. during the summer season on portions of Queen Street, Prospect Street and East Lake Drive.
City officials said the changes, recommended by the Streets and Safety Committee, are intended to simplify enforcement. All amendments took effect immediately.