DELAWARE - The Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation is asking people who get electricity from municipal utilities across the state to voluntarily reduce their electric use Tuesday morning, Jan. 20, due to cold temperatures and increased energy demand.
"Power Saver Hours" are scheduled from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., and DEMEC is encouraging participation to help lower energy use.
"Participation will lower electric use throughout the community and in return lower customers’ monthly electric costs and reduce utility energy costs over time. The more people that participate, the bigger the impact." said DEMEC.
To help, customers can take simple steps such as:
Lowering the thermostat by 2–3 degrees
Delaying the use of major appliances like washers and dryers until after 9 a.m.
Bundling up in warmer clothes to stay comfortable while reducing heat use