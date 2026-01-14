DELMARVA - Delmarva Power announced it is expanding its Customer Relief Fund with an additional $500,000 contribution from its parent company, Exelon.
Delmarva Power said the additional funding will support customers in Delaware and Maryland and increases Delmarva Power’s direct customer assistance efforts to $6.5 million over the past year. Winter weather drives higher energy use and costs across the region, according to Delmarva Power.
“We know rising energy supply costs are putting real strain on families, especially during these cold winter months,” said Tyler Anthony, president and CEO of Pepco Holdings. “Our goal is to be a steady source of support that our customers can count on, not just in moments of need, but as part of a long-term commitment to affordability and reliability.”
Under the expansion, one-time grants for qualified residential customers have increased to $500. In Delaware, customers with both electric and gas service are eligible for up to $500 in assistance, while single-service customers may receive up to $300. In Maryland, grants have increased from $300 to $500 per eligible residential customer.
Customers who previously received $300 grants will automatically receive the difference up to the new $500 maximum, credited directly to their account.
The relief fund expansion comes as Delmarva Power is seeking to raise its electric base rates in Delaware.
Delmarva filed an application Dec. 9 with the Delaware Public Service Commission requesting a $67.8 million base rate increase, its third rate hike request in five years, according to the Delaware Public Advocate.
Of that amount, $44.6 million would be new revenue, while $23.2 million is already being collected through the Distribution System Improvement Charge. The utility is also seeking to raise the monthly customer charge from $13.50 to $15.94.