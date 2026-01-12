DOVER, Del. - Delmarva Power is seeking to raise its electric base rates by $67.8 million, marking its third rate hike request in five years. The application was filed Dec. 9, with the Delaware Public Service Commission. The Delaware Public Advocate said this could take effect on an interim basis starting July 9, pending the commission’s final ruling.
Of the $67.8 million requested, $44.6 million would be new revenue. The remaining $23.2 million is already being collected through the Distribution System Improvement Charge, or DSIC, said DPA. The utility is also asking to raise the monthly customer charge from $13.50 to $15.94.
This is Delmarva’s third base rate case since 2020 according to DPA. Over the past five years, the company has sought a total of $160 million in additional annual revenue, though the commission has approved far less. A previously filed multi-year rate plan was withdrawn.
Delmarva estimates that a non-space heating customer using 810 kilowatt-hours per month would see a $6.42 increase in their total bill, a 4.13 percent jump. However, that estimate excludes DSIC amounts and other rising components of customers’ bills, like supply and capacity costs.
The DPA believes a better comparison is to exclude DSIC rates and instead compare to the rates approved in the last rate case, and to compare to the base rates from the last rate case, not as a percentage of a customer’s overall bill.
As compared to the rates approved in the last rate case, a non-space heating customer using an average 830 kWh per month will see an increase in their base rates of $9.30 per month or 16.2 percent, and a space heating customer using an average 1054 kWh per month will see an increase of $15.63 per month or 23.7 percent.
“If granted by the Commission, this request would significantly increase electricity bills for Delmarva customers, at the same time they are already being squeezed by other rising costs, including rising costs of electricity and natural gas, and rapidly rising regional costs like capacity costs that flow through to customers,” said Jameson Tweedie, Delaware Public Advocate.
In a separate docket, Delmarva is also seeking approval to recover costs for energy efficiency and affordability programs. The DPA said it supports the overall goal but will review the details closely to ensure the programs benefit both individual customers and the broader system.
A hearing examiner will review Delmarva’s base rate request before it is presented to the commission for a final decision, likely in late 2026, said DPA.