CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — A Chincoteague pony named Summer Breeze has died after suffering severe injuries while staying at the carnival, according to the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company.
The fire company said Summer Breeze was bullied during her stay and was moved into a smaller cordoned-off area. While there, she was kicked hard multiple times by another pony defending food.
Saltwater cowboys say Summer Breeze was placed on a trailer and taken to a veterinarian, where she was found to have four broken ribs and internal bleeding. The fire company said she had virtually no chance of survival, and the decision was made to euthanize her. Her foal, Pearl Harbor, has been able to adapt with help from veterinarians and another foal companion.
The fire company also shared updates on several other ponies that have received treatment for wounds and illnesses, Journey and Tawny Treasure, both who are recovering.
The fire company said all of the ponies that have received treatment are recovering well, and some could begin returning to the island in the coming months after receiving a clean bill of health.