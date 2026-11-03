DELAWARE - Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Coons has won the general election for Delaware's U.S. Senate seat according to the New York Times, defeating Republican Michael Katz. As of 9:40 PM he leads 65% to 35%.
Coons, who is seeking another term in the U.S. Senate, was first elected in a 2010 special election to replace former U.S. Sen. Ted Kaufman, who had been appointed to temporarily fill the seat.
Before joining the Senate, Coons served as New Castle County Council president for four years and as New Castle County executive for six years.
During his time in the Senate, Coons has served on several committees, including Appropriations, Foreign Relations, Judiciary, Small Business and Entrepreneurship, and Ethics.