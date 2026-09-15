DELAWARE- U.S. Sen. Chris Coons won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Delaware, advancing to the general election as he seeks another term representing the First State, according to the New York Times. Coons won with 68,154 votes.
"Thank you to every volunteer and grassroots donor who supported this campaign, and to every Democrat who raised their hand to run for office in Delaware. This moment requires all of us, and I’m proud to be in this fight with you," said Coons on Tuesday night in a statement.
Coons campaigned on what he calls an “Opportunity, Security, and Justice” platform focused on wages, costs, public safety, health care and government accountability.
His campaign has also emphasized changes to federal immigration enforcement. Coons said he opposed efforts by Republicans to move forward with Immigration and Customs Enforcement funding without changes to the agency and is working with U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren on proposed ICE reforms.
Before joining the Senate, Coons worked in local government as New Castle County Council President and New Castle County Executive for nearly a decade. Coons said his experience in local government and the Senate has prepared him to continue representing Delaware in Washington.
According to Coons, he has received support from U.S. Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester, U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride, Gov. Matt Meyer, the Delaware Democratic Party, Delaware State Education Association, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, League of Conservation Voters and the Building and Construction Trades Council, among others.