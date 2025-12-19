NEWARK, Del. - A small section of Christiana Mall’s parking lot now requires payment around the clock, as part of a Preferred Paid Parking program. While the majority of the mall’s parking remains free, designated premium spaces are now enforced 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Drivers using the paid area face towing or invoicing if they park without payment, according to signage on site. Rates start at $1 for 30 minutes and climb to a maximum of $20 for 10 hours. The paid parking is operated by Premium Parking, a New Orleans-based tech company that manages lots for retail centers, hospitals, universities and municipalities nationwide. The portion of parking spaces that are paid parking are near the entrance to the food court.
For a limited time, Christiana Mall is offering a charitable incentive to those who choose the paid option. 10 percent of the mall’s net proceeds from Preferred Paid Parking will be donated to the Brandywine Valley SPCA. The animal welfare organization said the proceeds will help homeless animals throughout the first state.