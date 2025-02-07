ChristianaCare invests $1.6 million in nonprofits to improve community health

DELAWARE- ChristianaCare is providing $1.6 million in funding to 25 nonprofits through its Community Investment Fund. The organization announced the investment at The Ministry of Caring in Wilmington as part of its continued efforts to address health and social challenges across Delaware.
According to ChristianaCare, the fund has distributed more than $5.6 million since 2019, supporting organizations that work on food security, housing, and environmental issues. This year's recipients were selected based on their alignment with ChristianaCare’s Community Health Needs Assessment and implementation plans.
Healthy Food for Healthy Kids plans to use the funds to expand its school gardening program, allowing more than 600 additional students to learn about nutrition. Project New Start, which helps individuals transition after incarceration, has already allocated its funding to provide food, clothing, and transportation support for participants.
The YMCA of Delaware’s Central YMCA Supportive Housing Program will continue offering housing assistance, meal programs, and wellness services for men facing homelessness. AIDS Delaware, which focuses on HIV/AIDS prevention and support, will use its grant to expand community education and health services.
Black Mothers in Power, an organization advocating for maternal health equity, will use the funding to address racial disparities in Black maternal and infant care. The Latin American Community Center plans to provide additional education and social services for Hispanic families.
Westside Family Healthcare, a federally qualified health center, is allocating its funding toward increasing healthcare access for uninsured and underinsured residents. The Ministry of Caring, which provides housing and essential services to those in need, will continue its programs for vulnerable populations with the support received.
Delaware Nature Society will use the funding to support environmental initiatives that promote public health. Delaware Futures, Inc. will expand its educational programs for at-risk youth. Our Daily Bread Dining Room of MOT, which provides meals to people in need, will enhance its food assistance programs with the grant.
Other nonprofits receiving funds include:
- Boys & Girls Club of Delaware, supporting youth development programs
- Children and Families First DE, providing family services and support
- Claymont Community Center - Brandywine Resource Council, offering community-based resources
- Delaware Center for Horticulture, focusing on green space and environmental health
- Do Care Doula, supporting maternal health services
- Jefferson Street Center, advancing community-driven priorities
- Milford Housing Development Corporation, expanding affordable housing initiatives
- ONCOR Coalition, fostering positive community relationships
- Ray of Hope Mission Center, assisting families in crisis
- St. Patrick's Center, providing meals and social services
- The Resurrection Center, supporting faith-based community outreach
- Voices of Hope, helping individuals facing substance use disorders
- West End Neighborhood House, delivering programs for financial stability and housing
- Wilmington HOPE Commission Inc., aiding in reentry services for formerly incarcerated individuals