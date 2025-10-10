LEWES, Del. - The City of Lewes is asking beachgoers to remove all personal items from the beach and dunes by Oct. 13.
According to a city, the reminder comes ahead of pending weather, and officials suggest removing items before the storm to prevent damage or loss. Items that need to be cleared include chairs, dock boxes, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and boats.
City staff will remove any belongings left behind after Oct. 13. The items will be taken to the city’s maintenance yard on Schley Avenue.
To retrieve removed items, people should contact the city’s maintenance department at 302-645-7777, extension 131, and provide a description before pickup. Any items not claimed by October 31 will be discarded, according to city officials.