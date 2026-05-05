MILFORD, Del. - The City of Milford Board of Elections certified the results of the April. 26. annual election.
In the annual election, one office was contested and 122 total votes were tabulated.
Desiray Anderson with 19 votes, Kimberly Wills with 31 votes, and Marianina S. Pletcher with 72 votes. Pletcher was sworn in at the Annual Organizational Meeting at Milford City Hall on May. 4.
As there was only one candidate for each Office of Mayor and Councilpersons in Ward One and Ward Four, the election board declared the mayor elect for a three-year term. The following council candidates were elected for a two-year term that began on May. 4.
F. Todd Culotta as Mayor, Madula Kalesis as Ward One, a vacant seat for Ward Three, and Katrina E.J. Wilson as Ward Four.