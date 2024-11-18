REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Commissioners of Rehoboth Beach held a special meeting on Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. for a public hearing and possible vote on rezoning a portion of the property located at 330 Rehoboth Avenue.
The rezoning would change the area from Single-Family Resident District to Central Commercial District.
Several neighboring property owners, like Joy Wyne, strongly oppose the rezoning.
"We seem to be getting closer and closer to commercial building, and I'd like for our development to stay as a residential development," said Wyne.
Local Steve O'dell is also worried about the congestion that comes with commercialization.
"We don't need any more commercial properties on this road, so I'd rather see it stay residential," said O'dell.
The property is on the corner of Rehoboth Avenue and State Road, so it is uniquely split-zoned with 23,067 square feet in the Central Commercial District and 19,425 square feet in the Residential District.
According to city documents, the debate began in 2019 when the tenant of the property, Limitless Development Construction Consulting, requested to change the residential zone portion to a commercial zone.
During the meeting Nov. 18, the applicant requested to pause the public hearing until a later date.