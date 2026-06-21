SEAFORD, Del. — A Georgetown man is facing multiple charges, including first-degree vehicular assault and driving under the influence, after allegedly causing a series of crashes that seriously injured another driver Friday evening in Seaford, according to Delaware State Police.
Police said they obtained an arrest warrant for 36-year-old Angel Morales-Ortiz following an investigation into several collisions that occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. on June 19.
According to Delaware State Police, the incident began near the intersection of Old Furnace and Middleford roads when a Jeep Comanche driving on Middleford Road entered Old Furnace Road and sideswiped a Ford F-150 that was stopped at the intersection.
Investigators said the Jeep continued along Old Furnace Road at a high rate of speed and committed multiple traffic violations. At the intersection of Coverdale Road, the car allegedly backed into a Toyota Camry before maneuvering around stopped traffic and continuing east.
Police said the Jeep later crossed into the opposite lane near Cokesbury Road and collided head-on with a Ford Fusion.
The driver of the Fusion, a 20-year-old Seaford man, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to police.
The driver of the Toyota Camry, a 25-year-old woman from Bishopville, Maryland, and her passengers were not injured. The driver of the Ford F-150, a 33-year-old Milford man, and his passenger also were not injured.
Troopers identified the Jeep's driver as Morales-Ortiz and reported observing signs of impairment at the scene. He was transported by the Delaware State Police Aviation Section to an area hospital with serious injuries.
According to police, a search of the Jeep uncovered multiple open containers of alcohol. Investigators also determined Morales-Ortiz's driver's license was suspended. Troopers later obtained a warrant for a blood sample while he was being treated at the hospital.
Upon his release from the hospital, Morales-Ortiz will be charged with first-degree vehicular assault, two counts of leaving the scene of a property-damage collision, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while suspended or revoked, and multiple related traffic offenses, police said.
The investigation remains ongoing.