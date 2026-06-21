DSP

A Georgetown man faces a first-degree vehicular assault charge after Delaware State Police said he allegedly caused a series of crashes in Seaford that left a 20-year-old driver seriously injured.

SEAFORD, Del. — A Georgetown man is facing multiple charges, including first-degree vehicular assault and driving under the influence, after allegedly causing a series of crashes that seriously injured another driver Friday evening in Seaford, according to Delaware State Police.

Police said they obtained an arrest warrant for 36-year-old Angel Morales-Ortiz following an investigation into several collisions that occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. on June 19.

Angel Morales-Ortiz

36-year-old Angel Morales-Ortiz, from Georgetown, faces a first-degree vehicular assault charge after Delaware State Police said he allegedly caused a series of crashes in Seaford that left a 20-year-old driver seriously injured. (Delaware State Police)

According to Delaware State Police, the incident began near the intersection of Old Furnace and Middleford roads when a Jeep Comanche driving on Middleford Road entered Old Furnace Road and sideswiped a Ford F-150 that was stopped at the intersection.

Investigators said the Jeep continued along Old Furnace Road at a high rate of speed and committed multiple traffic violations. At the intersection of Coverdale Road, the car allegedly backed into a Toyota Camry before maneuvering around stopped traffic and continuing east.

Police said the Jeep later crossed into the opposite lane near Cokesbury Road and collided head-on with a Ford Fusion.

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The driver of the Fusion, a 20-year-old Seaford man, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The driver of the Toyota Camry, a 25-year-old woman from Bishopville, Maryland, and her passengers were not injured. The driver of the Ford F-150, a 33-year-old Milford man, and his passenger also were not injured.

Troopers identified the Jeep's driver as Morales-Ortiz and reported observing signs of impairment at the scene. He was transported by the Delaware State Police Aviation Section to an area hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, a search of the Jeep uncovered multiple open containers of alcohol. Investigators also determined Morales-Ortiz's driver's license was suspended. Troopers later obtained a warrant for a blood sample while he was being treated at the hospital.

Upon his release from the hospital, Morales-Ortiz will be charged with first-degree vehicular assault, two counts of leaving the scene of a property-damage collision, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while suspended or revoked, and multiple related traffic offenses, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays. While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

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