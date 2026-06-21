SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. — A 66-year-old Maryland woman died after an electric bicycle crash involving a pickup truck Saturday morning on Coastal Highway north of Savages Ditch Road, according to Delaware State Police.
The crash occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. on June 20 police said.
According to a Delaware State Police preliminary investigation, a GMC Sierra 2500 was driving south in the left lane of Coastal Highway while the woman was riding an e-bike going south in the designated bicycle lane. Investigators said the e-bike rider left the bicycle lane and entered the southbound travel lanes, moving into the path of the pickup truck.
The GMC hit the e-bike and the woman riding it, police said.
The woman, who was from Potomac, Maryland, was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Delaware State Police said her name is being withheld pending notification of family members.
The driver of the GMC, a 64-year-old man from Perryville, Maryland, was not injured, according to police.
Southbound lanes of Coastal Highway were closed for approximately two hours while investigators processed the scene and crews cleared the roadway, police said.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation into the crash.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Sgt. A. Mitchell at (302) 703-3269. Tips may also be submitted through Delaware State Police social media channels or Delaware Crime Stoppers.