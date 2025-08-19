SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury has filed a lawsuit against Mentis Lot 10, accusing the developer of violating agreements of the use of a downtown parking lot.
The dispute is over Lot 10, a municipal parking lot located on Poplar Hill Avenue. The city sold the property to the company Mentis back in 2023 with the understanding it would eventually be developed into apartments, offices, hotels, restaurants or other approved uses.
Until construction began, the agreement allowed the city to keep Lot 10 open as a public parking lot that collected parking revenue. Mentis has yet to begin construction.
Salisbury officials say Mentis, managed by Nick Simpson, recently tried to end the city’s right to use the space and convert it to private parking, despite not having obtained permits for demolition or redevelopment. In response, the City of Salisbury filed for legal action to protect the lot. The city argues that the developer has breached both the sales contract and the parking agreement by attempting to privatize the lot too soon.
In its court filings, the city is seeking to stop Mentis from closing the lot to public use, collecting parking fees owed to the city or ending the parking agreement before construction officially starts.
Salisbury Mayor Randolph J. Taylor stressed the importance of the 267-space lot, which is used every day by jurors, courthouse staff and downtown visitors.
“The city entered into this agreement in good faith, ensuring that Lot 10 would remain available for public parking until redevelopment was ready to begin,” Mayor Taylor said. “The city has been and is willing to work with the developer to make the project successful and an asset for Downtown.”