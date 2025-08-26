SALISBURY, Md.- The city of Salisbury is set to undergo sewer line maintenance work from starting on Sept. 2-9.
Premiere Service Group, LLC will be conducting work during the hours of 7a.m.-5p.m. on the following streets; East Market Street, West Market Street, Poplar Hill Avenue, Baptist Street and Calvert Street.
During this time, people in the area may see and hear vacuum trucks, camera vans, as well as a bypass pump truck. Additional smoke testing will be completed, and while it is not toxic to humans or pets, according to the service group. They advise those nearby to keep windows and doors open as the smoke has potential to fill up rooms. Citizens in the area can also prevent smoke from entering their homes and possibly setting off fire alarms by running water, therefore keeping taps filled.
Main Street, between Calvert Street and East Market Street, will not see any smoke testing. People nearby the remaining streets can expect crews to be in place, however. Traffic control methods will be present to safely reach the manholes and orient locals around maintenance zones. By Sept. 9, the crews on scene are hoping to have located any areas where unauthorized water is entering the public sewage system of Salisbury.
Those with a respiratory condition can take precautions such as stepping outside for a half hour while smoke testing is underway, or simply staying indoors and again opening windows and doors to improve air flow and quality said the City of Salisbury.
For questions or additional information, contact the Salisbury Department of Infrastructure & Development at 443-859-7213 or the Premiere Service Group, LLC at 443-746-2173.