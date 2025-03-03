DOVER, Del. - On Monday, the Dover Air Force Base said in a statement that a civilian died while on base.
The civilian was assigned to the 436th Aerial Port Squadron at the air force base. They were in a parking lot the morning of March 3 when they collapsed. The air force base said the person was declared dead at the scene.
“We are heartbroken by the loss of one of our members today,” said Col. Chris McDonald, 436th AW commander. “We are currently focused on providing support to the member’s family, co-workers and those feeling the impact of this loss. Members of Team Dover are encouraged to reach out to one of our many helping agencies for support during this difficult time.”
The cause of death is under investigation and a name will not be released until 24 hours following the notification of next-of-kin.