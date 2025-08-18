LEWES, Del. - Visitors to Johnnie Walker Beach may notice something new alongside the waves and sand two recycling bins recently installed as part of a pilot program aimed at reducing litter.
Every summer, the beach draws families and tourists to its shoreline, but plastic bottles and cans often end up scattered across the sand. The City of Lewes hopes the new bins will change that.
The initiative, called "Recycling Right": allowing beachgoers to dispose of bottles and cans in clearly marked containers. The program is limited to those two materials to help streamline sorting and processing.
"If you don’t want to walk and throw it in the trash, it’s just careless," said Tyrell Mifflan, a beach visitor. "This is a great beach. Families are out here enjoying themselves, so why not take care of it?"
Mayor Amy Marasco said the city will monitor how well the bins are used before deciding whether to expand the program to other local beaches.
"As long as we can just put bottles and cans into the recycling at the beach, then this is going to be a successful pilot, and we’ll bring it to all of our beaches," Marasco said in a recent public service announcement.
Littering in Lewes already carries a $50 fine, which increases to $75 for a second offense within two years. City officials hope the presence of recycling bins will encourage compliance and reduce the need for enforcement.
Geoff Harshman is frequent visitor of the coast and supports the effort.
"From time to time, I see some litter," Harshman said. "But I think any initiative to clean things up is a good thing."
The City of Lewes continues its push for cleaner public spaces, one bottle and can at a time.