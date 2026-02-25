Cleanup continues in Rehoboth Beach after major snowstorm

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Trees and power lines were down across Rehoboth Beach on Wednesday as crews began clearing debris and making repairs following a historic winter storm.
Although the snow had stopped falling, cleanup efforts intensified throughout the day. Crews cut and removed fallen trees, repaired damaged power lines and cleared piles of snow left along neighborhood streets.
For Karen Hutchison, the storm created more than just an inconvenience.
“Our power went out Sunday night, and we haven’t had power since,” Hutchison said. “We stuck it out for a day and a night, and then it started getting pretty cold. So we found a hotel that’ll take dogs, and we’re staying there until the power comes on.”
Others, like David Frederick, said they were fortunate to avoid major outages.
“We had some tree damage, but we kept power,” Frederick said. “We lost cable and internet, but I feel like we were pretty lucky.”
As restoration efforts continued, many in the coastal community are prepared for several more days of cleanup.