REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Clear Space Theatre Company’s latest “Clear Space Gives Back” production raised $16,272.50 for CAMP Rehoboth, the highest amount in the program’s 10-year history.
The donation represents half of the box office revenue from four performances of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, which ran from Feb. 27 to March 2.
This year’s event saw an increased number of performances due to high demand, contributing to the record-breaking total. The musical follows the story of a 16-year-old LGBTQIA+ teen pursuing his dream of self-expression, a theme that aligns with CAMP Rehoboth’s advocacy for inclusivity and support.
Clear Space Artistic Director David Button, who directed the production, said the story’s message was particularly relevant. “A story of hope and acceptance for LGBTQIA+ youth felt like the perfect way to support CAMP Rehoboth,” he said.
The “Clear Space Gives Back” program has previously supported organizations including the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice, Beebe Medical Foundation, Delaware Humane Association, and Sussex County veterans groups.
Clear Space’s next productions include Oklahoma!, opening March 7, and Beetlejuice JR., opening April 11 as part of its youth theater program.